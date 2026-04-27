JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Price Target Decreased by 10.31% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) has been revised to $2.59 / share. This is a decrease of 10.31% from the prior estimate of $2.88 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $4.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.67% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is an decrease of 172 owner(s) or 52.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.06%, an increase of 50.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.61% to 77,743K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 16,626K shares representing 19.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,429K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares , representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 39.82% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,179K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares , representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 4,134K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 49.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,339K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing an increase of 31.31%.

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