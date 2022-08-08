JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:JELD)) market cap declines to US$1.2b but insiders who sold US$47m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$47m worth of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) stock at an average sell price of US$28.48 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 20% last week, the company's market value declined by US$357m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

JELD-WEN Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Gerald Schwartz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$45m worth of shares at a price of US$28.50 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$14.14. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year JELD-WEN Holding insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JELD Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Does JELD-WEN Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.4% of JELD-WEN Holding shares, worth about US$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About JELD-WEN Holding Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at JELD-WEN Holding in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - JELD-WEN Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

