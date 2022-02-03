JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) insiders sold US$103m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JELD-WEN Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gerald Schwartz, sold US$45m worth of shares at a price of US$28.50 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$23.84). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in JELD-WEN Holding didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JELD Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insiders at JELD-WEN Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at JELD-WEN Holding. Specifically, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt ditched US$901k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of JELD-WEN Holding

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.1% of JELD-WEN Holding shares, worth about US$89m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JELD-WEN Holding Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought JELD-WEN Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since JELD-WEN Holding is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in JELD-WEN Holding.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

