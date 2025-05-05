JELD-WEN HOLDING Earnings Results: $JELD Reports Quarterly Earnings

JELD-WEN HOLDING ($JELD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $776,000,000, missing estimates of $783,324,606 by $-7,324,606.

JELD-WEN HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

JELD-WEN HOLDING insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 130 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 130 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 128 purchases buying 2,632,637 shares for an estimated $20,489,131 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166

MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600

JELD-WEN HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of JELD-WEN HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JELD-WEN HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JELD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/18/2024

JELD-WEN HOLDING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JELD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JELD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $12.0 on 11/07/2024

