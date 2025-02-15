JELD-WEN HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $JELD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JELD-WEN HOLDING ($JELD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $878,978,329 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

JELD-WEN HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

JELD-WEN HOLDING insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 35 purchases buying 1,470,000 shares for an estimated $14,066,406 and 0 sales.

JELD-WEN HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of JELD-WEN HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

