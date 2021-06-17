JELD-WEN Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JELD

In trading on Thursday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.11, changing hands as low as $25.66 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.0075 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.76.

