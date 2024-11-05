Jeld-Wen falls -32.1%

Jeld-Wen (JELD) is down -32.1%, or -$4.54 to $9.60.
- Jeld-Wen falls -34.5%
- JELD-WEN Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges
- Jeld-Wen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c, consensus 40c
- Jeld-Wen cuts FY24 revenue view to $3.7B-$3.75B from $3.9B-$4.1B
- Is JELD a Buy, Before Earnings?
