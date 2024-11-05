Jeld-Wen falls -28.5%

Jeld-Wen (JELD) is down -28.5%, or -$4.03 to $10.10.
- JELD-WEN Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges
- Jeld-Wen reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c, consensus 40c
- Jeld-Wen cuts FY24 revenue view to $3.7B-$3.75B from $3.9B-$4.1B
