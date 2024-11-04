Jeld-Wen cuts FY24 revenue view to $3.7B-$3.75B from $3.9B-$4.1B

FY24 consensus $3.91B. Cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $265M-$280M from $340M-$380M. Due to the reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance, the company now expects 2024 operating cash flow to be approximately $125M compared to the previous outlook of approximately $200M.

