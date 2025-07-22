$JELD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JELD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,246,660 of trading volume.

$JELD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JELD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $JELD stock page ):

$JELD insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 100 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 98 purchases buying 1,312,637 shares for an estimated $7,061,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166

MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600

$JELD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $JELD stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JELD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JELD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/07/2025

$JELD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JELD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JELD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $4.5 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.25 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 02/19/2025

