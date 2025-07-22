$JELD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JELD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,246,660 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JELD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $JELD stock page):
$JELD Insider Trading Activity
$JELD insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 100 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 98 purchases buying 1,312,637 shares for an estimated $7,061,755 and 0 sales.
- DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166
- MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JELD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $JELD stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,901,229 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,350,337
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,250,456 shares (+868.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,465,222
- PARKWOOD LLC removed 1,076,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,425,713
- TOWLE & CO added 992,518 shares (+258.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,925,332
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 853,941 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,098,027
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 776,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,635,257
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 675,320 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,031,660
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $JELD Data Alerts
Sign Up
$JELD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JELD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JELD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JELD forecast page.
$JELD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JELD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JELD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/08/2025
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $4.5 on 05/08/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/07/2025
- Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.25 on 05/07/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/07/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 02/19/2025
You can track data on $JELD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.