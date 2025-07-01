$JELD stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JELD stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,049,536 of trading volume.

$JELD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JELD:

$JELD insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 120 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 120 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 118 purchases buying 1,782,637 shares for an estimated $10,759,461 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166

MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600

$JELD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $JELD stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

