$JELD stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JELD stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,049,536 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JELD:
$JELD Insider Trading Activity
$JELD insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 120 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 120 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 118 purchases buying 1,782,637 shares for an estimated $10,759,461 and 0 sales.
- DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166
- MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JELD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $JELD stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,099,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,198,099
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,901,229 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,350,337
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,250,456 shares (+868.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,465,222
- PARKWOOD LLC removed 1,076,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,425,713
- TOWLE & CO added 992,518 shares (+258.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,925,332
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 853,941 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,098,027
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 776,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,635,257
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $JELD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.