JELD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.21, changing hands as high as $19.39 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.28 per share, with $22.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.43.

