Jeffs’ Brands secures distribution rights to sell drone safety systems

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) entered into an agreement granting it the exclusive worldwide right to distribute certain advanced drone safety systems developed by a leading drone company for a period of two years and subject to certain conditions. The drone safety systems will be sold by the Company exclusively through the Amazon’s global marketplace. Certain of Jeffs’ Brands’ directors serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Licensor.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JFBR:
- Jeffs’ Brands Celebrates Record-Breaking Amazon Sales
- Jeffs’ Brands, Deliverz.AI sign binding LOI for U.S. joint venture
- Jeffs’ Brands saw $1.2M in Fort Products sales from Amazon during Black Friday
- Jeffs’ Brands announces trademark registration approval for Wellution
- Jeffs’ Brands Partners with Deliverz.AI for U.S. Robotics Venture
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.