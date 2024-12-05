News & Insights

Jeffs’ Brands secures distribution rights to sell drone safety systems

December 05, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) entered into an agreement granting it the exclusive worldwide right to distribute certain advanced drone safety systems developed by a leading drone company for a period of two years and subject to certain conditions. The drone safety systems will be sold by the Company exclusively through the Amazon’s global marketplace. Certain of Jeffs’ Brands’ directors serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Licensor.

