Jeffs’ Brands saw $1.2M in Fort Products sales from Amazon during Black Friday

The company states: “Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fort Products Ltd., marked exceptional performance during November 2024, reaching over $1.2 million in sales from its platform on the Amazon Marketplace in the UK and Europe, according to its seller dashboard. This represents an impressive 83% growth compared to approximately $659,000 in November 2023. Fueled by the high demand of the Black Friday shopping season and consistent customer preference for its products, November 2024 stands as the best sales month in Fort’s history since 2015.”

