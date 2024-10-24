Jeffs’ Brands receives extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) announced that it received a letter from Nasdaq, notifying the Company that it is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until April 21, 2025, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price per share requirement.

