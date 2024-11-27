Jeffs’ Brands Partners with Deliverz.AI for U.S. Robotics Venture

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is partnering with Deliverz.AI to form a U.S.-based joint venture focused on AI-powered autonomous robots for healthcare logistics. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency in medical centers by leveraging Deliverz.AI’s advanced robotic technology. The service robotics market is projected to grow significantly, providing a promising backdrop for this venture.

