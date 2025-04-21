Jeffs' Brands Ltd Announces Submission of AI-Powered Pest Control App for Android Review on Google Play

Jeffs' Brands' subsidiary Fort Products submits AI-powered pest control app for Android review on Google Play, advancing commercial rollout.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, a data-driven e-commerce company, announced that its subsidiary Fort Products Limited has submitted the Android version of its AI-powered pest control mobile application for review on Google Play. This submission follows the completion of development and internal testing, representing a key step toward commercial rollout. The app uses AI to help users identify pests and recommend treatments based on specific criteria. CEO Victor Hakmon emphasized the app's potential to empower users to address pest issues effectively. With successful testing on various Android devices, the app is expected to be available for download after Google’s approval, aligning with Jeffs' broader strategy to enhance direct-to-consumer offerings.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the submission of an AI-powered pest control mobile application to Google Play marks a significant milestone in the company's transition to commercial rollout.

The app’s functionality, which includes pest identification and tailored treatment recommendations, showcases innovation in merging AI technology with pest control expertise.

Successful completion of internal testing highlights the app's smooth usability and performance, reinforcing the company’s capability to deliver quality digital solutions.

The initiative aligns with the broader strategy to expand direct-to-consumer offerings, potentially increasing market presence and revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the future performance and potential challenges that may impact the company's success.

The mention of external risks, such as changes in Amazon's policies and the impact of geopolitical tensions, could raise concerns about the company's stability and market position.

The press release does not provide concrete financial projections or assurances, which may lead to questions about the company's growth strategy and ability to execute its plans effectively.

FAQ

What is the Fort Products mobile application about?

The Fort Products app utilizes AI to identify pests and recommend tailored treatments based on user input and infestation details.

When will the Fort app be available for download?

The app is expected to be available shortly after receiving approval from Google Play.

What technology does the Fort app utilize?

The Fort app harnesses artificial intelligence to enhance pest identification and treatment recommendations for users.

Who is the CEO of Jeffs' Brands?

Victor Hakmon is the Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs' Brands Ltd, overseeing its strategic direction and initiatives.

How does Jeffs' Brands plan to expand its market presence?

Jeffs' Brands intends to expand its direct-to-consumer offerings and build new digital channels for its owned brands.

Full Release



Tel Aviv, Israel, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fort Products Limited (“Fort”), has submitted the Android version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pest control mobile application for review on Google Play. This follows the successful completion of the development and internal testing of the mobile app, marking a major milestone as Fort transitions from internal validation towards commercial rollout.





The application harnesses AI to help users identify pests and recommends tailored treatments based on species, infestation severity, and user preferences. It also features curated product suggestions, including Fort’s proprietary pest control solutions.





















*Fort App, screenshot





“Our goal was to create a digital solution that empowers users to take immediate, informed action when facing pest problems—and the Google Play submission moves us closer to delivering on that promise,” said Victor Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs’ Brands. “The app represents a powerful intersection of AI technology and our expertise in pest control products.”





Following successful internal testing across a range of Android devices, the app is designed for smooth usability, fast performance, and cross-device compatibility. It is expected to become available for download shortly after receiving Google’s approval.





Fort continues to align its technology initiatives with Jeffs’ Brands’ broader strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer offerings and build new digital channels for its owned brands.







About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd







Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the Fulfillment by Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit



https://jeffsbrands.com





.









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the successful completion of the internal testing and fine-tuning stage of the AI powered mobile app, the approval of the app by Google and its availability for use by customers on Google Play; and our strategy to expand our direct-to-consumer offerings and build new digital channels for our owned brands. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Adi and Michal PR- IR





Investor Relations, Israel







michal@efraty.com





