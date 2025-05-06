Jeffs' Brands Ltd Announces Strategic Transactions Valued at Up to $26 Million to Enhance Global Expansion Efforts

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd announced transactions valuing its assets at $23.4-$26 million, enhancing its e-commerce growth strategy.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, a data-driven e-commerce company, announced two significant transactions that will enhance its assets valuation to approximately $23.4 million to $26 million as part of its global expansion strategy. The first involves the sale of its subsidiary Smart Repair Pro and its minority stake in SciSparc Nutraceutical Inc. to Plantify Foods for an initial 75% equity stake in Plantify, potentially increasing to 90% based on milestones. This transaction, valued at around $11.8 million, is set to close by July 31, 2025. The second transaction is a merger proposal for its U.K.-based subsidiary, Fort Products, with Impact Acquisitions Corp., supported by an independent valuation estimating its worth at $11.6 million to $14.2 million. This merger, expected to close by May 31, 2025, would provide Jeffs’ Brands a stake of up to 83.29% in Impact. These strategic moves aim to bolster shareholder value and enhance the company’s financial flexibility for future investments in technology and product development within the Amazon Marketplace.

Jeffs’ Brands has announced significant strategic transactions that collectively value its assets between approximately $23.4 million to $26 million, enhancing its position for global expansion.

The sale of key U.S. assets to Plantify Foods is valued at approximately $11.8 million, which is expected to strengthen the Company's financial position and focus on high-growth e-commerce opportunities.

The independent valuation of Fort Products reported a market value of approximately $11.6 million to $14.2 million, which supports the Company’s growth strategy through a proposed merger with Impact Acquisitions Corp.

By securing substantial equity stakes in both Plantify Foods and Impact, Jeffs’ Brands aims to create shareholder value and enhance its financial flexibility for future investments in technology and product development.

The significant transactions indicate a reliance on external partnerships and asset sales, which may raise concerns about the company's stability and growth potential without these collaborations.

The valuation of assets is contingent upon future milestones and conditions, which introduces uncertainty and risk regarding the actual benefits derived from these transactions.

Potential geopolitical risks and economic conditions in Israel and reliance on policies of Amazon could significantly impact the company's operations and growth plans, hindering shareholder confidence.

What recent transactions did Jeffs' Brands announce?

Jeffs' Brands announced two significant transactions with public companies, valuing its assets between $23.4 million and $26 million.

How much is the valuation of Smart Repair Pro and the minority interest in SNI?

The valuation of Smart Repair Pro and the minority interest in SNI is approximately CAD 17.125 million (around $11.8 million).

What equity interest does Jeffs' Brands expect to receive from Plantify Foods?

Jeffs' Brands expects to receive an initial 75% equity interest, potentially increasing to 90% upon achieving specific milestones.

When is the expected closing date for these transactions?

The transaction with Plantify Foods is expected to close by July 31, 2025, and the merger with Impact by May 31, 2025.

How do these transactions affect Jeffs' Brands' market position?

These transactions enhance Jeffs' Brands' financial flexibility and position in high-potential markets within the e-commerce ecosystem.

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JFBR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 103,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,198

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 61,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,193

UBS GROUP AG added 7,109 shares (+288.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,270

MORGAN STANLEY removed 42 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, recently announced two significant transactions with two public companies, that collectively value its assets at approximately $23.4 million to $26 million, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.







Strategic Sale of Key U.S. Assets for an Approximate Valuation $11.8 Million







As previously announced on April 30, 2025, Jeffs’ Brands entered into a definitive agreement with Plantify Foods, Inc. (“Plantify Foods”), a Canadian public company, to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, and its 49.1% ownership interest in SciSparc Nutraceutical Inc. (“SNI”), which is currently held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Holdings Inc. In exchange, Jeffs’ Brands is expected to receive an initial 75% equity interest in Plantify Foods, with the potential to increase to up to a 90% equity interest in Plantify Foods, upon achieving specific milestones, calculated as of immediately following the closing and based on a valuation of CAD 17.125 million (approximately $11.8 million) for Smart Repair Pro and the minority interest in SNI, and a valuation of CAD 4.85 million (taking into account the full potential consideration and contingent on Plantify Foods having cash holdings of at least CAD 300,000 (approximately USD $207,000). The transaction, which is expected to close by July 31, 2025, expects to strengthen the Company’s financial position and aligns with its focus on high-growth e-commerce opportunities.







Valuation Report of Fort Products for $11.6–$14.2 million







As previously announced on March 13, 2025, further advancing its strategic roadmap, an independent valuation report for Evans & Evans, its wholly-owned U.K.-based subsidiary, Fort Products Limited (“Fort Products”) was received, estimating the fair market of its equity interests value at approximately $11.6 million to $14.2 million, on a controlling, marketable basis, subject to the assumptions and qualifications specified therein. This valuation was obtained in connection with the proposed merger of Fort Products with Impact Acquisitions Corp. (“Impact”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as one of the closing conditions for the proposed transaction is the receipt of a minimum valuation for Fort Products of CAD 14 million (approximately US 9.6 million). Pursuant to the proposed merger, Impact will acquire from the Company 100% of Fort Products’ equity interests in consideration for 75.02% ownership of Impact’s share capital, or up to 83.29% ownership contingent upon meeting predetermined milestones. The merger, which is anticipated to close by May 31, 2025, expects to position Fort Products for enhanced market leadership within the Amazon Marketplace.







Investor Benefits and Strategic Outlook







These transactions underscore Jeffs’ Brands’ commitment to creating shareholder value through strategic asset optimization and targeted growth initiatives. By securing up to 90% and 83.29% equity stakes in Plantify Foods and Impact, respectively, the Company will gain significant influence in high-potential markets while diversifying its portfolio. The combined proceeds and equity positions expect to enhance Jeffs’ Brands’ financial flexibility, aimed to enable further investment in technology and product development to capitalize on the vast potential of the Amazon Marketplace.







About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd







Jeffs’ Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products sold on Amazon Marketplace and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the Fulfillment by Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit



https://jeffsbrands.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the transactions, the timing of their completion, the project valuations, ownership percentages, and conditions required for the transaction; the Company’s potential to gain significant influence in high-potential markets while diversifying its portfolio; the combined proceeds from the transaction and equity positions and their potential to enhance the Company’s financial flexibility, enabling further investment in technology and product development; and the Company’s growth, shareholder value, and leadership in the global e-commerce ecosystem. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow its brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025 and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Adi and Michal PR- IR







michal@efraty.com





