News & Insights

Stocks

Jeffs’ Brands Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

October 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to meet the minimum $1 bid price requirement for its shares, with no immediate impact on their trading status. The company plans to address this issue, potentially through a reverse share split, to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Investors should watch for developments as Jeffs’ Brands works to regain compliance by April 2025.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.