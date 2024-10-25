Jeffs’ Brands Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to meet the minimum $1 bid price requirement for its shares, with no immediate impact on their trading status. The company plans to address this issue, potentially through a reverse share split, to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Investors should watch for developments as Jeffs’ Brands works to regain compliance by April 2025.

