Jeffs’ Brands enters into patent licensing agreement to sell PV tech on Amazon

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR) has entered into a patent licensing agreement with Xiamen Fast Power. This Licensing Agreement grants Jeffs’ Brands the right to use the registered patent number 6345668 owned by Xiamen, which covers innovative waterproof photovoltaic board technology, for a period of three years in exchange for royalty payments. The Licensing Agreement marks a significant milestone for Jeffs’ Brands, enabling the Company to diversify its product offerings and enhance its e-commerce portfolio on the Amazon Marketplace. Pursuant to the agreement, Jeffs’ Brands will receive an exclusive right to market and sell the patented technology solely through Amazon, without geographical restrictions, aiming to target a global customer base. Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, Jeffs’ Brands will pay royalties to Xiamen on a quarterly basis, equal to 15% of the net cash flow profit generated from sales made using the patented technology on the Amazon Marketplace.

