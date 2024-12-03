News & Insights

Markets
JFBR

Jeffs' Brands, Deliverz.AI Jon To Introduce AI-powered Robotic Solutions For Healthcare Logistics

December 03, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands (JFBR, JFBRW) has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Deliverz.AI Ltd. The LOI outlines a plan to establish a joint venture to operate exclusively in the United States to introduce AI-powered fully autonomous robotic solutions for healthcare logistics in the United States. Deliverz.AI will provide the license for its robotics technology and operational software to the JV in consideration of a 50% equity stake in the JV, while Jeffs' Brands will invest $1 million for a 50% equity stake in the JV. The JV will aim to partner with medical centers, deploying robotics solutions to improve logistics efficiency.

The company noted that the service robotics market is projected to reach $84.8 billion by 2028 growing from $41.5 billion in 2023, according to MarketandMarkets. Deliverz.AI specializes in autonomous navigation platforms that streamline logistics operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.