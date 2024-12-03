Jeffs' Brands, Deliverz.AI Jon To Introduce AI-powered Robotic Solutions For Healthcare Logistics

(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands (JFBR, JFBRW) has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Deliverz.AI Ltd. The LOI outlines a plan to establish a joint venture to operate exclusively in the United States to introduce AI-powered fully autonomous robotic solutions for healthcare logistics in the United States. Deliverz.AI will provide the license for its robotics technology and operational software to the JV in consideration of a 50% equity stake in the JV, while Jeffs' Brands will invest $1 million for a 50% equity stake in the JV. The JV will aim to partner with medical centers, deploying robotics solutions to improve logistics efficiency.

The company noted that the service robotics market is projected to reach $84.8 billion by 2028 growing from $41.5 billion in 2023, according to MarketandMarkets. Deliverz.AI specializes in autonomous navigation platforms that streamline logistics operations.

