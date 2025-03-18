Jeffs' Brands Closes $2.6 Million Acquisition of Logistics Facility to Enhance Supply Chain Capabilities

Jeffs’ Brands completes $2.6 million acquisition of Pure NJ Logistics to enhance supply chain and service offerings.

Quiver AI Summary

Jeffs' Brands Ltd has completed a $2.6 million acquisition of Pure NJ Logistics LLC, which operates a 100,000-square-foot logistics facility with 20 loading docks in New Jersey, close to major U.S. ports and airports. This acquisition is expected to enhance Jeffs' supply chain and broaden its third-party service offerings. The purchase was made through its subsidiary Smart Repair Pro and includes an immediate cash payment of $2.1 million, with an additional $500,000 to be paid in ten monthly installments starting after six months. As part of the agreement, the sellers received warrants to purchase shares of Jeffs' Brands as security for the deferred payments. This strategic move aims to improve logistics efficiency and scalability to meet increasing customer demand in the e-commerce sector. The transaction was approved by the company's audit committee and board of directors due to potential conflicts of interest among certain sellers.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of a strategically located 100,000-square-foot logistics facility enhances supply chain capabilities and efficiency in the e-commerce landscape.

Facility’s proximity to major U.S. ports and airports allows for streamlined transportation and faster order fulfillment, which can improve customer service.

Expansion to offer third-party logistics services can create new revenue streams and strengthen market positioning.

Potential Negatives

The company is taking on additional debt through the $500,000 deferred payment, which could strain financial resources if revenue expectations are not met.

The involvement of a former director and family connections in the acquisition raises potential conflicts of interest, which may lead to scrutiny and affect stakeholder trust.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, making it difficult for stakeholders to assess the viability of the investment.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition made by Jeffs' Brands?

Jeffs' Brands has acquired Pure NJ Logistics LLC, a company with a 100,000-square-foot logistics facility in New Jersey.

How much did Jeffs' Brands pay for the acquisition?

The total acquisition cost was $2.6 million, including a base payment of $2.1 million and a deferred payment of $500,000.

What are the benefits of this acquisition for Jeffs' Brands?

The acquisition aims to strengthen the supply chain, enhance third-party service offerings, and improve inventory management and order fulfillment.

Where is the new logistics facility located?

The logistics facility is strategically located near a major U.S. port and close to Newark Liberty and JFK International Airports.

What role does the audit committee play in the acquisition?

The acquisition was approved by Jeffs' Brands' audit committee and board of directors, ensuring compliance with Israeli Companies Law-1999.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JFBR Insider Trading Activity

$JFBR insiders have traded $JFBR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JFBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J. CONROY has made 12 purchases buying 4,787,320 shares for an estimated $1,559,675 and 7 sales selling 3,989,318 shares for an estimated $1,226,038.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JFBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $JFBR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Jeffs’ Brands Announces the closing of a $2.6 Million Acquisition of a company operating an approx. 100,000-square-foot logistics facility with 20 loading docks near a major U.S. port, aiming to strengthen its supply chain and third-party service offerings







Tel Aviv, Israel, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced the closing (“Closing”) of the acquisition of Pure NJ Logistics LLC (“Pure Logistics”), a company that operates a strategically located approximately 100,000 square foot logistics center equipped with 20 loading docks in New Jersey, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, pursuant to the definitive agreement previously announced on March 11, 2025. With this acquisition, the Company anticipates to strengthen its supply chain and third-party service offerings.





Situated near a major port in the United States and in close proximity to Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy International Airports, the logistics center will support Jeffs’ Brands' expansion while also offering services to third parties. Its prime location enables to streamline transportation and logistics operations, for faster turnaround times and enhanced efficiency for inventory management and order fulfillment. Additionally, with 20 loading docks, the facility is designed to accommodate high container volumes, enabling to scale operations effectively and meet growing customer demand in today’s fast-paced e-commerce landscape.





At the Closing of the acquisition, Smart Repair Pro acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Pure Logistics from its current holders (collectively, the “Sellers”), in consideration for a base payment of $2,100,000 (the “Base Payment”) and a deferred payment of $500,000 (the “Deferred Payment”). The Base Payment was delivered in cash at the Closing of the acquisition. The Deferred Payment will be delivered through promissory notes (the “Promissory Notes”), bearing an annual interest rate of 9% issued by Smart Repair Pro to the Sellers at the Closing in ten monthly installments of $50,000 each, starting after the sixth month anniversary of the closing date of the acquisition.





As security for the full repayment of the promissory notes, the Company issued to the Sellers warrants to purchase ordinary shares, no par value, of Jeffs’ Brands (the “Ordinary Shares”), at an exercise price per share initially equal to $2.75 (the “Warrants”), to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 181,819 Ordinary Shares The exercise of the Warrants is the Sellers sole recourse against non-payment of the principal amount and any due interest.





In addition, pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Smart Repair Pro delivered to the Sellers an aggregate cash payment of $247,401.87, covering an outstanding security deposit provided by the Sellers under a current lease agreement of Pure Logistics.





Eli Yoresh, one of the Sellers is a former director of the Company. Viki Hakmon, the Company’s chief executive officer and a director, may be deemed to have a personal interest in the acquisition by virtue of being a family member of the controlling shareholder of L.I.A. Pure Capital Ltd., one of the Sellers, and as such the acquisition was approved by the Company’s audit committee and board of directors in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law-1999.







About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd.







Jeffs’ Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating, acquiring products, and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we aim to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. Visit



https://jeffsbrands.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated strategic benefits from the Acquisition, including the Company’s expansion to offering services to third parties and strengthening its supply chain. Instead, this is based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell the Company’s existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; the Company’s ability to meet the Company’s expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC, on April 1, 2024 and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Adi and Michal PR- IR





Investor Relations, Israel







michal@efraty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.