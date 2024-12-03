News & Insights

Stocks

Jeffs’ Brands Celebrates Record-Breaking Amazon Sales

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has reported an impressive 83% increase in sales during November 2024, reaching $1.2 million through its subsidiary Fort Products on the Amazon Marketplace. This outstanding performance was fueled by the Black Friday shopping season, marking the highest sales month in Fort’s history since 2015. The company’s success highlights its strong brand appeal and commitment to customer satisfaction.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.