Jeffs’ Brands Celebrates Record-Breaking Amazon Sales

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has reported an impressive 83% increase in sales during November 2024, reaching $1.2 million through its subsidiary Fort Products on the Amazon Marketplace. This outstanding performance was fueled by the Black Friday shopping season, marking the highest sales month in Fort’s history since 2015. The company’s success highlights its strong brand appeal and commitment to customer satisfaction.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.