Jeffrey Swope Is The Independent Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) And They Just Picked Up 32% More Shares

Potential Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Jeffrey Swope, recently bought US$500k worth of stock, paying US$11.90 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 32%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jeffrey Swope was the biggest purchase of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.89). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 61.50k shares worth US$781k. But insiders sold 7.63k shares worth US$123k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PDM Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Does Piedmont Office Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Piedmont Office Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Piedmont Office Realty Trust. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

