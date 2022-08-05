Jeffrey McLaren Is The Independent Director of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) And They Just Sold 28% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Jeffrey McLaren, recently sold US$121k worth of stock at US$24.17 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 28% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HealthStream

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey McLaren was the biggest sale of HealthStream shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.03. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.50k shares worth US$110k. But insiders sold 6.00k shares worth US$151k. In total, HealthStream insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does HealthStream Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that HealthStream insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$154m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HealthStream Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for HealthStream you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

