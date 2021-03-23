Jeffrey Hurd Is The Senior EVP & COO of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) And They Just Sold 44% Of Their Shares

Some Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior EVP & COO, Jeffrey Hurd, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$32.84 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 44% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Equitable Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Hurd was the biggest sale of Equitable Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$32.39. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Equitable Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EQH Insider Trading Volume March 23rd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Equitable Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Equitable Holdings insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Equitable Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Equitable Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Equitable Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.