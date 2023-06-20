News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

Jeffrey Epstein got $300 mln in US Virgin Islands tax incentives, JPMorgan says

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

June 20, 2023 — 08:56 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N said the U.S. Virgin Islands gave Jeffrey Epstein more than $300 million in tax incentives and waived sex offender monitoring requirements, shielding the disgraced late financier as he gave cash and gifts to top officials.

The largest U.S. bank made the allegations on Tuesday night in an unredacted version of an earlier filing in Manhattan federal court, where it is defending against a lawsuit by the U.S. territory over its relationship with Epstein, a client from 1998 to 2013.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Virgin Islands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The territory, where Epstein owned two neighboring islands, has accused JPMorgan of facilitating Epstein's sex crimes by providing banking services, and enabling him to pay his victims.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.