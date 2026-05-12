Jeffersonville Bancorp Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.28 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $2.72 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $7.79 million from $7.27 million last year.

Jeffersonville Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.28 Mln. vs. $2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $7.79 Mln vs. $7.27 Mln last year.

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