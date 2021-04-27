Jefferson Harralson Is The Executive VP & CFO of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CFO, Jefferson Harralson, recently divested US$192k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$32.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Community Banks

In fact, the recent sale by Jefferson Harralson was the biggest sale of United Community Banks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$33.23). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 29% of Jefferson Harralson's holding.

In the last year United Community Banks insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UCBI Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of United Community Banks shares, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Community Banks Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, United Community Banks makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for United Community Banks (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

