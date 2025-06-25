Jefferson Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of 10 Million Shares at $15.00 Each

Jefferson Capital priced its IPO at $15 per share, offering 10 million shares, expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Jefferson Capital, Inc., a company specializing in the management and purchase of charged-off consumer accounts, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares at $15.00 per share. The company will offer 625,000 shares while existing stockholders will offer 9,375,000 shares, with underwriters having the option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares. Jefferson Capital does not expect to receive proceeds from the shares sold by stockholders. The company's stock is set to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "JCAP", with the offering expected to close on June 27, 2025, pending customary conditions. The IPO is managed by Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, with several other financial institutions involved in the offering. The registration statement for the IPO was approved by the SEC on June 25, 2025.

Potential Positives

Jefferson Capital is set to raise significant capital through its initial public offering (IPO) of 10,000,000 shares at an initial price of $15.00 per share.

The company will gain visibility and prestige by listing its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "JCAP."

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares, indicating strong demand for the offering.

The successful completion of the IPO could enhance Jefferson Capital's financial stability and enable further growth and expansion in its operations across multiple countries.

Potential Negatives

Jefferson Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders, which could indicate reliance on existing shareholders for capital rather than attracting new investment.



The offering consists largely of shares being sold by existing stockholders (9,375,000 out of 10,000,000 shares), which may signal limited demand or interest from new investors.



The press release includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, signaling potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s future performance.

FAQ

When will Jefferson Capital's IPO be available for trading?

Jefferson Capital's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 26, 2025.

What is the initial public offering price for Jefferson Capital's shares?

The initial public offering price for Jefferson Capital's shares is $15.00 per share.

How many shares are being offered in Jefferson Capital's IPO?

A total of 10,000,000 shares of common stock are being offered in Jefferson Capital's IPO.

Who are the underwriters for the IPO?

Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering.

Where can I obtain the final prospectus for the offering?

Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Jefferies LLC or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Capital, Inc. (“Jefferson Capital”), a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. Jefferson Capital is offering 625,000 shares of common stock, and certain existing stockholders are offering 9,375,000 shares of common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jefferson Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.





Jefferson Capital’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2025 under the ticker symbol “JCAP.” The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods,



A Stifel Company



, are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Truist Securities, Capital One Securities, DNB Carnegie, Regions Securities LLC and Synovus are acting as book-running managers for the offering. FHN Financial Securities Corp. and ING Financial Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.





A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. by telephone at (800) 966-1559, or by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Jefferson Capital, Inc.







Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England; London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).







