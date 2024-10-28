News & Insights

Jefferies views Ross Stores CEO selection ‘favorably’

October 28, 2024 — 07:15 pm EDT

After Ross Stores (ROST) named Jim Conroy, who is currently serving as Boot Barn’s (BOOT) CEO, as successor to its incumbent CEO, Jefferies said the firm views the appointment “favorably” given Conroy’s success at Boot Barn and his tenure at Claire’s, which the firm says “likely provides significant applicable experience.” Jefferies maintains a Hold rating and $161 price target on Ross shares.

