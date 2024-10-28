Jefferies views Ross Stores CEO selection ‘favorably’

After Ross Stores (ROST) named Jim Conroy, who is currently serving as Boot Barn’s (BOOT) CEO, as successor to its incumbent CEO, Jefferies said the firm views the appointment “favorably” given Conroy’s success at Boot Barn and his tenure at Claire’s, which the firm says “likely provides significant applicable experience.” Jefferies maintains a Hold rating and $161 price target on Ross shares.
- Boot Barn’s Leadership Transition Amidst Strong Financial Growth
- Boot Barn reports Q2 EPS 95c, consensus 95c
- Boot Barn reports Q2 SSS up 4.9% y/y
- Boot Barn sees Q3 EPS $1.96-$2.07, consensus $2.10
- Boot Barn raises FY25 EPS view to $5.30-$5.60 from $5.05-$5.35, consensus $5.45
