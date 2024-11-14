Jefferies ups Tesla target, recommends equity raise post rally

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $300 from $195 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm says Tesla should take advantage of its shares re-rating 30% since Trump’s election to raise equity. Assuming markets remain competitive, de-regulation raises the company’s growth path but also the investment requirements for Tesla and competitors in ventures where returns remain unclear, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies increased estimates on a mix of software, zero-emission vehicle credits and storage more than auto. The new price target reflects higher earnings and growth, and a lower discount rate.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Nvidia (NVDA) Set to Transform Robotics with Jetson Thor in 2025
- SPY ETF Update, 11/14/2024
- Trump’s China Tariffs Could Threaten These Global X ETFs
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 13th
- Market-Beating SCHG ETF: Simple and Effective Exposure to U.S. Growth Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.