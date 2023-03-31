Jefferies Upgrades Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

On March 31, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.78% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $136.62. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.78% from its latest reported closing price of $126.76.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $7,057MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.02.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $126.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,200K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,549K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 27.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,376K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 14.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,135K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,000K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,947K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,354K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 1.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.34%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 229,618K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

