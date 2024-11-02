Jefferies Upgrades Xcel Energy (WBAG:XCEL)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Xcel Energy (WBAG:XCEL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XCEL is 0.26%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 508,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,615K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,422K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCEL by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,558K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCEL by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,300K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,847K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCEL by 49.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,298K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,206K shares , representing a decrease of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCEL by 86.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,261K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,907K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCEL by 3.54% over the last quarter.

