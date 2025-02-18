Jefferies Upgrades Wynn Resorts (LSE:0QYK)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Wynn Resorts (LSE:0QYK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 115.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 86.21 GBX to a high of 140.70 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of 89.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 7,218MM, an increase of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYK is -0.03%, an increase of 117.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 80,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,126K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYK by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYK by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,449K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYK by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,433K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYK by 54.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,362K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYK by 3.65% over the last quarter.

