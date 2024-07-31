Jefferies Upgrades Woodward (WWD)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.25% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $191.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $239.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.25% from its latest reported closing price of $151.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,865MM, a decrease of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.24%, an increase of 112.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 58,918K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,836K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,626K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 12.68% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,400K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,382K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,887K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.