Jefferies Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (LSE:0LXC)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (LSE:0LXC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is 143.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 114.77 GBX to a high of 169.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of 132.14 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 8,772MM, an increase of 15.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LXC is 0.37%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 69,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,560K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 3,904K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,904K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,038K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 12.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 8.90% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 1,719K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXC by 28.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.