Jefferies Upgrades Wayfair (W)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Wayfair (NYSE:W) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.03% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wayfair is $55.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.03% from its latest reported closing price of $33.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair is 13,823MM, an increase of 16.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.21%, an increase of 26.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 132,965K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,506K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,723K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 17.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,667K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,180K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares , representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 7.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,195K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,709K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 62.94% over the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

