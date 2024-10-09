Jefferies Upgrades Waters (LSE:0LTI)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Waters (LSE:0LTI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Waters is 345.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 300.93 GBX to a high of 396.27 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of 347.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,453MM, an increase of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LTI is 0.22%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 63,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,654K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,418K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,356K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,076K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares , representing a decrease of 63.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 94.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,871K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 17.42% over the last quarter.

