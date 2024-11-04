Jefferies Upgrades Vertex (VERX)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Vertex (NasdaqGM:VERX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.71% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertex is $42.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.71% from its latest reported closing price of $42.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex is 634MM, an increase of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 24.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.38%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.41% to 82,435K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 4,634K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,088K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,488K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 42.83% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,297K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,280K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.