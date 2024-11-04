Jefferies Upgrades Vertex (LSE:0A3L)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Vertex (LSE:0A3L) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 24.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3L is 0.38%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.42% to 82,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 4,634K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,088K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,488K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 42.83% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,297K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,280K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 21.43% over the last quarter.

