Jefferies Upgrades Vail Resorts (MTN)

Fintel reports that on January 13, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.79% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $178.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from its latest reported closing price of $141.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is 3,351MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04, an increase of 4.48% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.25%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 59,137K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,703K shares representing 15.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,476K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,003K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,013K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 49.38% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 2,281K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 19.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 22.94% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

