Jefferies Upgrades Urban Outfitters (BMV:URBN)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Urban Outfitters (BMV:URBN) from Underperform to Hold.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,478K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,323K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 0.22% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,026K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,955K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 7.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

