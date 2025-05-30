Stocks

Jefferies Upgrades Unity Software (BMV:U)

May 30, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Unity Software (BMV:U) from Hold to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:U / Unity Software Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,735K shares representing 12.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 31,934K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,029K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,351K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,887K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 1.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,141K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 15,968K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing an increase of 82.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 400.92% over the last quarter.

