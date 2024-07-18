Jefferies Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (SNSE:UNH)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for UnitedHealth Group (SNSE:UNH) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 0.98%, an increase of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 918,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,075K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,031K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,322K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,862K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,063K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,968K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,283K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,841K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 90.81% over the last quarter.

