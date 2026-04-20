Jefferies Upgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ulta Beauty (NasdaqGS:ULTA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is $682.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $443.62 to a high of $850.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of $572.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 11,755MM, a decrease of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.00, a decrease of 7.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 721 owner(s) or 38.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.20%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.41% to 41,899K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 1,264K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,240K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,057K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing a decrease of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 991K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 865K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 86.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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