Jefferies Upgrades UBS Group (UBS)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.02% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is $35.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.83 to a high of $44.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.02% from its latest reported closing price of $31.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 35,908MM, a decrease of 24.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.65%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.78% to 1,627,701K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 147,271K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,585K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 74,893K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,530K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 84.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 74,421K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,212K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 72,609K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,497K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 55,586K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,379K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 8.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. Co-headquartered in the cities of Zürich and Basel, it maintains a presence in all major financial centres as the largest Swiss banking institution and the largest private bank in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.