JEFFERIES Upgrades Syensqo (SHBBF)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Syensqo (OTCPK:SHBBF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Syensqo is $100.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.28 to a high of $117.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of $103.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Syensqo is 7,184MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syensqo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBBF is 0.12%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 9,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 1,426K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing an increase of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBBF by 55.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,005K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBBF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 628K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBBF by 2.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 472K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBBF by 14.88% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 464K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing a decrease of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBBF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.