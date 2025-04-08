JEFFERIES Upgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. (XTRA:SGM)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. (XTRA:SGM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 28,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16,13 € to a high of 45,71 €. The average price target represents an increase of 62.00% from its latest reported closing price of 17,57 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. is 19,833MM, an increase of 49.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V.. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGM is 0.22%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 76,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,127K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,066K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 17.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,996K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 8.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,627K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 8.28% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,548K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 89.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 768.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,286K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 17.89% over the last quarter.

