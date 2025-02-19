Jefferies Upgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (STM)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:STM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.07% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $31.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.86 to a high of $47.27. The average price target represents an increase of 28.07% from its latest reported closing price of $24.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 17,414MM, an increase of 31.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.13%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 96,782K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 7,849K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,196K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 20.92% over the last quarter.

SMH - VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 7,353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares , representing an increase of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,093K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 29.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 16.04% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 3,980K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 24.65% over the last quarter.

ST Microelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.